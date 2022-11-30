We’re going through changes, again...

We keep going up and down and up and down ad nauseum weather wise across Central Texas. Tuesday’s morning temperatures were nearly 30° warmer than Monday’s lows and, thanks to an overnight cold front, we’re seeing temperatures around 30° colder this morning! You’ll need to dress for today’s chill, but know that warmer weather will return soon before another front moves through and knocks those temperatures down again this weekend. Temperatures today, with full sunshine, should warm into the low-to-mid 50s only! The gusty north winds will gust as high as 25 MPH, mainly in the morning, but will decrease this afternoon and tonight. The calmer winds overnight coupled with clear skies will allow lows to dip into the low-to-mid 30s Friday morning. What should start out initially as mostly clear skies Thursday will quickly turn to mostly cloudy skies deeper into the day. There’s a small chance for some drizzle falling from those clouds in the afternoon, but rain chances are capped near 10%. Thursday’s highs, thanks to returning clouds, will only reach the low-to-mid 50s.

Another big surge of warm and humid air will move back in overnight Thursday into Friday as our next cold front approaches. Friday’s weather will be marked by mostly cloudy skies, still, breezy south winds, and also highs rebounding into the upper 60s and low 70s despite mostly cloudy skies overhead. The brief end-of-the-week warm up won’t last long because another front dives through early Saturday. Saturday’s morning front could kick up a stray shower or two, but it’ll likely come through dry. Temperatures ahead of the front near 60° are expected to drop in the morning as the front moves in. While some late-day sunshine could allow temperatures to rebound into the mid-to-upper 50s late in the day, we’re generally expecting Saturday’s afternoon temperatures to stay in the upper 40s and 50s.

Saturday’s shot of cold air is generally going to be fleeting since humid air quickly returns Saturday night. The extra humidity keeps the mostly cloudy skies around through pretty much the majority of next week as highs warm into the low-to-mid 60s Sunday before reaching the low-to-mid 70s Monday. Yet another cold front slides in Tuesday but the front is expected to stall close to our area. Temperatures will drop behind Tuesday’s front, especially thanks to the lingering mostly cloudy skies, but we’ll also see an increase in rain chances too. It’s worth noting that we have a 20% chance of rain in the forecast from Saturday through next Wednesday as moisture aloft in the atmosphere could occasionally spit out a stray shower or two, but most days should remain generally dry. Should Tuesday’s front stall as anticipated, rain chances likely creep back up late next week. How much rain we could see is still up in the air, but multiple rounds of precipitation could allow totals to near or even exceed an inch.

