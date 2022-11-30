Woodway man in jail on child porn charges allegedly confessed to sexually assaulting child

By Tommy Witherspoon
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WOODWAY, Texas (KWTX) - Woodway police who arrested a man earlier this month on child pornography charges filed an additional charge against him this week after they say he confessed to sexually abusing a child.

Scott Wade Walls, 31, of Woodway, remains jailed under bonds totaling $105,000 after police served him with a warrant Monday at the McLennan County Jail charging him with continuous sexual abuse of a young child.

According to arrest and search warrant affidavits filed in Walls’ cases, an FBI special agent contacted a Woodway Public Safety Department detective, who also is a member of the Secret Service Electronic Crimes Task Force, about an ongoing FBI undercover operation that led to a home in the 8800 block of Fox Hollow Drive in Woodway.

According to the FBI agent, the undercover agent reported that Walls confessed to forcing a child to perform a sex act on him. A search warrant affidavit alleges that Walls sent a file to the undercover agent that contained images of child pornography on Nov. 14.

Walls was arrested earlier this month on the child pornography charge and the subsequent investigation led to the continuous sexual abuse of a young child charge, a first-degree felony that carries a minimum of 25 years in prison without parole up to life without parole.

Walls gave Woodway police a statement in which he reportedly said, “I was sexual with (the child) a couple of times…,” according to an arrest affidavit.

