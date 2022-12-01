10 Things To Do in Central Texas: Dec. 3-4

10 Things in Central Texas this weekend
10 Things in Central Texas this weekend(KWTX)
By Lauren Westbrook
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KWTX) - Here is a list of ten things to do in Central Texas over the weekend from Dec. 3-4:

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever

Wild Lights @ Cameron Park Zoo

Annual Christmas Concert presented by Temple Symphony Orchestra

Lights of West Christmas Light Park

Waco Wonderland

Jingle Bell Dash

TriCounty Toy Run of Central Texas

The Velveteen Rabbit

Christmas 2022 Events & Activities in Killeen

City of Temple - Parks & Recreation

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple car wreck kills 2-year-old girl on I-35 in Troy
Two children killed in chain-reaction collision on I-35; several others hospitalized
A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth, Texas.
Woman missing for 51 years found in Texas
(Left to Right) Paul Williams III, 19, and Stephon Lucas, 18,
Central Texas teens charged in string of vehicle burglaries after resident gives security camera footage to police
Multiple car wreck kills 13 and 8-year-old boy on I-35 in Troy
Texas DPS: Two Uvalde children pronounced dead in chain-collision wreck on I-35 near Troy
Three suspects were arrested and booked into Bosque County Sheriff's Office
Two arrested in narcotics trafficking operation in Hill County

Latest News

A McLennan County grand jury returned an 11-count indictment against John Paul Salinas, 53, and...
Central Texas man indicted on charges he sexually abused young relatives; wife accused of turning the other way
Brady's Thursday Evening FastCast
Waco Police work to keep the city safe at all times.
Waco crime rates see a decrease, overall, in new crime stats report
File Graphic (KWTX)
Belton police interviewing person of interest after woman’s body found inside home during welfare check