Baylor backup quarterback to enter transfer portal

Kyron Drones
Kyron Drones(Baylor)
By Darby Brown
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 7:04 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor’s backup quarterback declared his plans to enter the transfer portal on Wednesday.

“First off, I would like thank God for putting me in the position I am in today. I would also like to thank Baylor University for taking me in and making me a better person and player. I am thankful for all the coaches, players, and relationships I have found along the way. These past 2 years were a blessing, but with that being said, I will be entering the transfer portal with 3 years left of eligibility. I will explore my options with the possibility of coming back to Baylor,” Drones said in his post.

Drones appeared in five games this season. He completed 14-23 passes for 219 yards while throwing for 1 touchdown and 1 interception.

Baylor’s quarterback room now consists of Blake Shapen and three walk-on quarterbacks Luke Anthony, Landry Kinne and Brayson McHenry. A four-star quarterback recruit Austin Novosad is heading to Baylor next season.

