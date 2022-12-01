Baylor Football: Reese Named Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor running back Richard Reese was named the Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year and 19 total Bears earned All-Big 12 recognition in a voting of the league’s 10 head coaches, as announced by the conference office on Wednesday.

Reese was named the Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year to highlight BU’s honors. Junior defensive lineman Siaki Ika was tabbed to the All-Big 12 First Team, while Dillon Doyle – as a fullback and linebacker – was named to the All-Big 12 Second Team, along with senior offensive linemen Jacob Gall and Connor Galvin.

A total of 15 Bears earned All-Big 12 Honorable Mention as a product of receiving a vote in the awards process. Reese, along with offensive standouts in wide receiver Monaray Baldwin, offensive linemen Micah Mazzccua and Grant Miller, wide receiver Hal Presley, quarterback Blake Shapen and tight end Ben Sims were each honored. Defensively, defensive lineman Gabe Hall, linebacker Matt Jones, safety Devin Lemear, cornerback Mark Milton and safety Al Walcott were named honorable mention. Additionally, Lemear garnered votes for Defensive Freshman of the Year. Returner Gavin Holmes, kicker John Mayers and punter Issac Power were also tabbed honorable mention.

Reese, a native of Bellville, Texas, set the program rushing record for freshmen during a historic 2022 season. The Bellville High School product stepped right into the backfield and led the team with 190 carries for 962 yards and 14 TDs, averaging 5.1 yards per carry and 80.2 yards per game. He ranks second in the nation among freshmen in rushing TDs and third among freshmen in rushing yards. He owns three 100-yard rushing performances and twice had games with three rushing TDs. Reese is the third player in program history and the Bears’ first running back to earn the Offensive Freshman of the Year honor, joining quarterbacks Charlie Brewer (2017) and Robert Griffin III (2008).

A native of Salt Lake City, Utah, Ika had another strong season for the Bears, a year after being named Big 12 Defensive Newcomer of the Year. A 6-foot-4, 358-pound defensive lineman, Ika played in all 12 games with 11 starts, totaling 24 tackles, including two for a loss, with two pass breakups and five QB hurries. He also received votes for this year’s Defensive Lineman of the Year award.

Gall, a native of Cincinnati, Ohio, earned votes for the Big 12′s Offensive Lineman of the year during his 2022 season. A center who transferred from Buffalo for the 2021 season, Gall grades out as the seventh-best center in college football and the second-best in the league, owning an 80.5 rating by Pro Football Focus.

A native of Katy, Texas, Galvin broke the career games started record at Baylor, starting 49 career games. This is his second-consecutive season earning All-Big 12 Conference honors, as a first-team selection a year ago, where he was named the Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year. Galvin graded out as the third-best tackle in the Big 12 by Pro Football Focus and as the 54th best tackle in the nation, earning a 76.5 rating.

A native of Iowa City, Iowa, Doyle has capped a dynamic career for the Bears as the only player in conference history to be named All-Big 12 first or second team at multiple positions in the same year. A heady middle linebacker by trade, Doyle has also served as the fullback for the Bears the last two years. Defensively, Doyle ranked tied for the team lead with 80 tackles, owning two interceptions, three QB hurries and two pass breakups. He has carried the ball six times in short-yardage and goal-line situations and owns two catches, including one touchdown.

