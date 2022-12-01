Central Texas man indicted on charges he sexually abused young relatives; wife accused of turning the other way

MOODY, Texas (KWTX) - A Moody man was indicted Thursday on multiple counts charging him with sexually abusing six young family members, while his wife was indicted on charges she knew about the abuse and failed to protect the victims.

A McLennan County grand jury returned an 11-count indictment against John Paul Salinas, 53, and a three-count indictment against his wife, Monika Ursula Salinas, 55, both of Moody.

The grand jury charged John Salinas with two counts of continuous sexual abuse of a young child, one count of sexual assault of a child, one count of displaying harmful material to a minor and seven counts of indecency with a child by contact.

Monika Salinas was indicted on three counts of endangering a child.

The couple were arrested last month following investigations by police and Child Protective Services workers after one of the alleged victims reported being abused by John Salinas.

According to arrest affidavits, the alleged abuse occurred at the Salinas’ home in Moody between 2012 and 2018 and involved children between the ages of 6 and 12. One girl reported Salinas showed her pornographic videos at his home.

Police reported that during the course of their investigation, two other family members who are children made outcries of sexual abuse, while four family members who are now adults “described being sexually abused by John while they were children,” according to arrest affidavits.

Complaints against Monika Salinas allege she had been told by the young family members that her husband had abused them in May 1997, July 1999 and December 2000. Despite that, the affidavits allege, Monika Salinas knew that her husband slept in the same bed with the children while she slept in another room.

John Salinas remains jailed under bonds totaling $225,000, while Monika Salinas was released after posting bonds totaling $9,000.

Continuous sexual abuse of a young child is a first-degree felony punishable by a minimum of 25 years in prison without parole and up to life without parole.

Endangering a child is a state jail felony punishable by up to two years in a state jail facility.

COPYRIGHT 2022 KWTX TV. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.