Central Texas woman starts nonprofit to help people battling illnesses after community supported her when overcoming health problems

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - An up-and-coming Waco nonprofit aims to help people with necessities while they face medical hurdles.

Robbie Stanley founded Stanley’s Heart after she said community members supported her when she battled effects from a blood disorder.

“It affected all my organs, so my health went downhill over the next three years,” Stanley said. “It affected my whole life.”

She said, during the worst times in her health, her community would drop off gift baskets or necessities.

“I would open the door and there would be, like, a bag of body wash or somebody that made a gift basket with stuff we needed, like with gift cards or laundry soap or things for my daughter, and there would be no name on it,” Stanley said. “That really got us through.”

After overcoming from 15 surgeries in a matter of three years, she wanted to do something meaningful to help those facing similar medical challenges, so she started Stanley’s Heart, a nonprofit dedicated mainly to assisting people struggling with health concerns by providing necessities that other charities or insurance may not provide.

“If you have cancer, you’re not really able to work, and the money you do have, you had to decide, ‘okay, am I going to eat? Am I going to pay my electric bill, or am I going to drive to treatment?’” Stanley said. “That’s a horrible decision to make....My mission [is] to help people with items that insurance doesn’t cover.”

She chose the name and logo because she was inspired by her family members who were involved in the community. The daughter of Stanley’s close friend drew the heart, and she said the heart is to spread awareness of the blood disorder that runs in her family.

She said the organization runs on donations. She said people donate money, clothes, shoes, purses, appliances, etc. From there, she sorts them, organizes them and stores them so that, when someone comes to her in need, she will be able to help them.

She has helped over 100 clients for numerous different reasons--from providing gas cards and hotel stays for those traveling to a cancer treatment to women in need of baby items during an unexpected pregnancy.

Baylor Scott & White McClinton Cancer Center Nurse Navigator, Andrea Thompson, says Stanley’s Heart has already helped many of their patients.

They are still pending 501(c)(3) verification with the IRS, which would allow tax exemption or deductions according to the IRS; however, they said they are hoping to expand with the seasonal shoe drive this Christmas and by launching a website.

“Stanley’s heart helps with the barriers of financial barriers, primarily for patients that we have, especially if they’re not able to meet those needs in other ways through local charities or their insurance, so they fill in the gaps when it comes to patients receiving their cancer care,” Thompson said. “They do a huge service to relieve a lot of the emotional burden on these patients.”

People who are interested in donating any clothes, shoes, accessories or any items for all ages can contact Stanley via the Facebook Page. You can also reach out to the organization via the Facebook Page if you are in need.

