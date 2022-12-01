Coryell County inmate is the Texas DPS featured fugitive for December

Reward for fruitful information increased during the month of December
DO NOT APPROACH: Brandon Hogan is described as a white male, 5′9″ tall, and 158 pounds....
DO NOT APPROACH: Brandon Hogan is described as a white male, 5′9″ tall, and 158 pounds. Deputies said he is balding with light brown and blonde hair.(Courtesy Photo)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORYELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Escaped Coryell County inmate Brandon Wayne Hogan, already a Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive, is now the Texas Department of Public Safety’s December’s Featured Fugitive.

The reward for information that leads to Hogan’s arrest has been increased to $6,000 for the month of December.

Hogan, 37, escaped from his work crew at Seaton Cemetery near Leon Junction in Coryell County on September 26, 2022.

“Hogan does have violent tendencies and is considered dangerous,” DPS said.

In 2007, Hogan was convicted of an enhanced count of assault causing bodily injury and was sentenced to five years of probation.

His probation was revoked the following year and he was sentenced to five years of confinement. In August 2022, he was arrested in Coryell County for theft of a firearm, burglary of a habitation, assault and criminal mischief.

The Coryell County Sheriff’s Office on Friday released photos of escaped inmate Brandon Hogan’s...
The Coryell County Sheriff’s Office on Friday released photos of escaped inmate Brandon Hogan’s tattoos in an effort to help area residents identify the fugitive.(Coryell County Sheriff's Office)

Hogan is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs about 170 pounds and has tattoos on his chest, right shoulder and both arms.

He has ties to Coryell County, including the cities of McGregor and Gatesville.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

  • Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).
  • Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.
  • Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple car wreck kills 2-year-old girl on I-35 in Troy
Two children killed in chain-reaction collision on I-35; several others hospitalized
A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth, Texas.
Woman missing for 51 years found in Texas
(Left to Right) Paul Williams III, 19, and Stephon Lucas, 18,
Central Texas teens charged in string of vehicle burglaries after resident gives security camera footage to police
Multiple car wreck kills 13 and 8-year-old boy on I-35 in Troy
Texas DPS: Two Uvalde children pronounced dead in chain-collision wreck on I-35 near Troy
Three suspects were arrested and booked into Bosque County Sheriff's Office
Two arrested in narcotics trafficking operation in Hill County

Latest News

Nearly half of all Texas hospitals are in negative operating margins because revenue is not...
Texas’ rural hospitals are — once again — at grave risk of closing
FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2010, file photo, Federal Police escort Texas-born fugitive Edgar...
Mexico demands answers after notorious drug lord ‘La Barbie’ disappears from U.S. prison register
Central Texas woman aims to help others with nonprofit
Central Texas woman starts nonprofit to help people battling illnesses after community supported her when overcoming health problems
Police are searching for 7-year-old Athena Strand after her mother reported her missing from...
Missing in North Texas: 7-year-old Athena Strand last seen in Wise County