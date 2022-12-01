FDA may change blood donation policy

A blood donor squeezes a stress reliever tool while donating. The Food and Drug Administration...
A blood donor squeezes a stress reliever tool while donating. The Food and Drug Administration said Wednesday it is weighing a shift in its blood donation policy.(AMERICAN RED CROSS via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 7:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Food and Drug Administration said Wednesday it is weighing a shift in its blood donation policy, away from blanket assessments toward individual risk-based donor screening.

In a statement, the agency specifically mentioned risk-based screening for HIV.

The FDA didn’t offer further details, but The Wall Street Journal, citing sources familiar with the plans, reported the changes would let more men donate blood.

Potential male donors who have had a new male sexual partner in the past three months would be asked more specific questions about their sexual activity.

Depending on their answers, according to the paper, they might be allowed to donate blood.

The current policy requires men to wait three months after sexual contact with other men before they can donate blood.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple car wreck kills 2-year-old girl on I-35 in Troy
Two children killed in chain-reaction collision on I-35; several others hospitalized
A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth, Texas.
Woman missing for 51 years found in Texas
(Left to Right) Paul Williams III, 19, and Stephon Lucas, 18,
Central Texas teens charged in string of vehicle burglaries after resident gives security camera footage to police
Multiple car wreck kills 13 and 8-year-old boy on I-35 in Troy
Texas DPS: Two Uvalde children pronounced dead in chain-collision wreck on I-35 near Troy
Three suspects were arrested and booked into Bosque County Sheriff's Office
Two arrested in narcotics trafficking operation in Hill County

Latest News

Baseball Hall of Famer Gaylord Perry greets fans at the All-Star FanFest in Washington,...
Gaylord Perry, two-time Cy Young winner, dies at 84
FILE - Lakers' star LeBron James addresses the Kyrie Irving controversy.
LeBron: Media disparity between Jones photo, Irving comments
Police officers stand guard as other officers in yellow vests walk back at the cordoned off...
Suspicious package detected at US embassy in Spain after Ukrainian embassy blast
Police are searching for 7-year-old Athena Strand after her mother reported her missing from...
Missing in North Texas: 7-year-old Athena Strand last seen in Wise County
The FTX Arena name is still visible where the Miami Heat basketball team plays Saturday, Nov....
Former FTX CEO says he has $100,000 left in the bank