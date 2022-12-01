It’s beginning to feel a lot like December (thanks to more clouds...)

December is finally here and Christmas is just 24 days away. It’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas here in Central Texas but not because of the temperatures. The typical December cloudiness is moving right back in starting later today and is expected to stick around pretty much every single day through at least the end of next week. Enjoy whatever sunshine you see this morning, because mostly cloudy skies will quickly return from the west. We’ll have a bit of a south breeze today, 5 to 10 MPH, but the south winds aren’t strong enough to boost temperatures. The morning sunshine should allow for afternoon highs, despite cloud cover, to reach the low-to-mid 50s. Upper 50s are possible in the Brazos Valley where more humidity may return late this afternoon. We’ll all see humidity return overnight tonight as gusty south winds return. Mostly cloudy to overcast skies joining the increasing humidity could spit out a few stray showers overnight and into Friday morning, but rain should be few and far between so not everyone will see overnight or early morning showers. Despite the extra clouds throughout the day Friday, the breezy south winds will help to boost temperatures into the upper 60s and low 70s. Some mid-70s could even return near and south of Highway 190/I-14.

Friday’s warm up is thanks to an approaching cold front that’ll swing through early Saturday morning. Temperatures should stay fairly warm in the upper 50s and 60s for much of the night, but the overnight cold front will allow temperatures to slip into the upper 40s and low 50s by daybreak. The front passes through cleanly, but it may spark a few isolated showers as it moves in. Temperatures Saturday, still with mostly cloudy skies, should keep temperatures in the low-to-mid 50s. If we get some peeks of sunshine through the clouds, we may see upper 50s or even low 60s return. Regardless of where Saturday’s temperatures settle, we’re forecasting south winds to return again boosting highs into the mid-to-upper 60s Sunday!

The weekend cloudiness translates to all-week cloudiness next week. Despite an unchanging sky, a frontal boundary arriving mid-week will bring us, once again, near daily weather changes. Highs both on Monday and Tuesday will climb into the mid-to-upper 70s. Rain isn’t very likely Monday but a few showers are possible Tuesday as a cold front slides through. Tuesday’s front will bring a slight temperature drop but it won’t help to move moisture out. In fact, Tuesday’s front could stall close to our area and lay the train tracks for a few disturbances to bring increased rain odds late next week. As of right now, rain chances are highest Wednesday, near 40%, with a 30% chance of rain Thursday through next Saturday. Until Tuesday’s front stalls out, the forecast from next Wednesday onward is a bit unclear so take the rain chances with a grain of salt. Temperatures behind Tuesday’s front dip into the 60s Wednesday through Friday with morning lows in the 50s. As potentially the final disturbance swings through next weekend, temperatures could drop some more next weekend.

