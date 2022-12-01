Lorena robotics to compete at state for third-straight year

By Darby Brown
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 10:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LORENA, Texas (KWTX) - The Lorena High School robotics team is set to compete at state for a third consecutive year.

The competition begins on Thursday and runs through Saturday.

For the Leopards, the chance to compete is great, but the relationships and lessons learned by joining the team are much greater.

UIL Robotics began as a pilot program began during the 2015-2016 school year. After three successful years as a pilot program, Robotics became an official UIL contest beginning with the 2018-2019 school year.

