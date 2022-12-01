McDonald’s wants to speed up drive-thru times with new conveyor belt model

McDonald's is using conveyor belts to speed up the pace at its drive-thru.
McDonald's is using conveyor belts to speed up the pace at its drive-thru.(McDonald's)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – McDonald’s is working on making its fast food even faster.

The hamburger giant is testing a new restaurant concept that offers features like a food conveyor belt and a pick-up area for deliveries.

This “drive-thru of the future” in Fort Worth, Texas, is smaller than most McDonald’s and is specifically designed for to-go orders.

There are labor-saving kiosks for placing take-out orders and parking spots dedicated to mobile app users’ curbside pickup.

Industry drive-thru times are reportedly 45 seconds slower on average for 2022 compared to pre-pandemic days.

McDonald’s hopes the design concept will help the restaurant speed up the pace and help drive more business.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple car wreck kills 2-year-old girl on I-35 in Troy
Two children killed in chain-reaction collision on I-35; several others hospitalized
A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth, Texas.
Woman missing for 51 years found in Texas
(Left to Right) Paul Williams III, 19, and Stephon Lucas, 18,
Central Texas teens charged in string of vehicle burglaries after resident gives security camera footage to police
Multiple car wreck kills 13 and 8-year-old boy on I-35 in Troy
Texas DPS: Two Uvalde children pronounced dead in chain-collision wreck on I-35 near Troy
Three suspects were arrested and booked into Bosque County Sheriff's Office
Two arrested in narcotics trafficking operation in Hill County

Latest News

A federal appeals court on Thursday ended an independent review of documents seized from former...
Trump probe: Court halts Mar-a-Lago special master review
FILE – California Attorney General Rob Bonta speaks at a news conference in Sacramento, Calif.,...
Report: California gun data breach was unintentional
Rosalind Rena Hill pleaded guilty Thursday to a first-degree felony arson charge in an April...
Waco woman sentenced after pleading guilty to dousing victim with gasoline, setting her on fire
FILE - In this combination of photos, Republican Kari Lake, left, appears before a PBS...
Arizona judge orders county to immediately certify election