Missing in North Texas: 7-year-old Athena Strand last seen in Wise County

Police are searching for 7-year-old Athena Strand after her mother reported her missing from...
Police are searching for 7-year-old Athena Strand after her mother reported her missing from their Wise County home Wednesday evening.(CBS DFW for CBS affiliates only)
By RAEGAN SCHARFETTER
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 9:00 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WISE COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are searching for 7-year-old Athena Strand after her mother reported her missing from their Wise County home Wednesday evening.

Strand’s mother reported her missing around 6:40 p.m. Nov. 30. Police said she spent “about an hour” looking for her daughter before contacting the sheriff’s office.

Police said Strand was last seen near the 200 block of County Road 3573 in Paradise, Texas. She was wearing a plaid jacket, jeans and boots.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Wise County Sheriff’s Office at 940-627-5971.

