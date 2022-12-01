More Ups & Downs With The Temperatures Over The Next Few Days!

By Brady Taylor
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Clouds built in throughout the day Thursday and the clouds will stay thick overnight and into Friday. The clouds will keep us from cooling down much overnight, with morning temperatures in the 50s. We may see few light showers during morning, but overall rain chances Friday are pretty slim. Cloud coverage will gradually decrease throughout the day Friday, and temperatures will warm into the low 70s in most locations. This warmup is short lived, as yet another cold front is set to arrive early on Saturday. A few early morning showers are possible with this front, but the bulk of the rain will stay south of us. Saturday will be breezy and cooler, with highs only in the 50s.

The temperature roller coaster continues as we end out the weekend and head into early next week. Sunday highs are back in the 60s, and we will make it into the mid-to-upper 70s on Monday and Tuesday! Another cold front is set to arrive during the middle of next week. Some slight rain chances and another dip in the temperatures is expected with this front, but there is still a lot of uncertainty with this front.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple car wreck kills 2-year-old girl on I-35 in Troy
Two children killed in chain-reaction collision on I-35; several others hospitalized
A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth, Texas.
Woman missing for 51 years found in Texas
(Left to Right) Paul Williams III, 19, and Stephon Lucas, 18,
Central Texas teens charged in string of vehicle burglaries after resident gives security camera footage to police
Multiple car wreck kills 13 and 8-year-old boy on I-35 in Troy
Texas DPS: Two Uvalde children pronounced dead in chain-collision wreck on I-35 near Troy
Three suspects were arrested and booked into Bosque County Sheriff's Office
Two arrested in narcotics trafficking operation in Hill County

Latest News

Mrs. Holecek's class at West Elementary
First Freeze Winners: Mrs. Holecek and her class at West Elementary
KWTX Fastcast Images
It’s beginning to feel a lot like December (thanks to more clouds...)
Sean's Thursday Forecast
fastcast sunset sunrise sun lake water river trees shadows black pink yellow orange night day sky
Less windy but more clouds Thursday