More Ups & Downs With The Temperatures Over The Next Few Days!

Clouds built in throughout the day Thursday and the clouds will stay thick overnight and into Friday. The clouds will keep us from cooling down much overnight, with morning temperatures in the 50s. We may see few light showers during morning, but overall rain chances Friday are pretty slim. Cloud coverage will gradually decrease throughout the day Friday, and temperatures will warm into the low 70s in most locations. This warmup is short lived, as yet another cold front is set to arrive early on Saturday. A few early morning showers are possible with this front, but the bulk of the rain will stay south of us. Saturday will be breezy and cooler, with highs only in the 50s.

The temperature roller coaster continues as we end out the weekend and head into early next week. Sunday highs are back in the 60s, and we will make it into the mid-to-upper 70s on Monday and Tuesday! Another cold front is set to arrive during the middle of next week. Some slight rain chances and another dip in the temperatures is expected with this front, but there is still a lot of uncertainty with this front.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.