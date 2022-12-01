Report: Baylor DC Ron Roberts, Safeties Coach Ronnie Wheat out

SicEm 365
SicEm 365(SicEm 365)
By Darby Brown
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor has reportedly parted ways with defensive coordinator Ron Roberts and safeties coach Ronnie Wheat.

Colt Barber of SicEM 365, a media partner of KWTX, is reporting this staffing change. Baylor did not have a comment on Thursday afternoon.

Roberts is also the inside linebackers coach. He joined Dave Aranda at Baylor in 2020 after two seasons as the defensive coordinator at Louisiana. Roberts’ 2021 Baylor defense played a big part in the 12-win season and Big 12 Championship.

Wheat spent one season at Baylor after joining the program in the 2022 off-season.

