Waco crime rates see a decrease, overall, in new crime stats report

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - As we enter the last month of 2022, both violent and non-violent crime is down, in Waco.

Overall crime in Waco has seen a 4% decrease from September’s report.

Specifically, violent crime is down by 5% and non-violent crime is down by 3%.

“We really like to see those numbers go down. We’d like to continue to try and keep those numbers down. Of course, crime is really unpredictable so at any time they can spike up but we’re doing everything we can to make sure we keep those numbers down. We can’t eliminate crime completely, but we can try as hard as we can,” said Cierra Shipley, Waco Police Department’s Public Information Officer.

The Waco community has been a big help in reducing these percentages, but the WPD says more can be done citing that most crimes are non-violent and ultimately avoidable.

“What we want people to do is please lock your door. Take their key out of their vehicle. Don’t keep your car running and unattended. Don’t leave valuables in the car and please don’t leave any firearms in your car,” said Shipley.

As police often rely on tips from the public, the classic phrase see something say something still holds true.

One number that people pay a little more attention to than others is murder count.

For the city of Waco, in 2021, they saw 16 homicide criminal murders.

So far, in 2022, that number sits at 14.

“Thankfully we haven’t surpassed the number of last year’s murders, but we did see quite a big increase in the beginning of the year, compared to last year,” said Shipley.

Come May of this year, Waco homicide unit was already investigating their thirteenth murder of 2022.

Waco residents say the 5% decrease in overall crime brings a sense of ease.

For Sydney Nunley, the work that Waco PD does allows her to walk the city freely without fearing for her safety.

“It makes me feel safer to walk around downtown. I live right up there so we walk to dichotomy all the time and so it makes me feel safer,” said Nunley.

These monthly reports are released on the fifteenth of the following month.

The November report will be available come December 15.

