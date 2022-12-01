Waco man gets deferred probation after pleading guilty to several felonies, including sexual assault of a child

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man was sentenced to various probationary terms Thursday after pleading guilty to four felony charges, including sexual assault of a child.

Judge Susan Kelly of Waco’s 54th State District Court granted Quentin Lamar Evans’ requests for probation during a brief sentencing hearing Thursday.

Evans, 33, who has been jailed 261 days, pleaded guilty in September to sexual assault of a child, credit card abuse of an elderly person, theft of copper and possession of methamphetamine.

Kelly placed Evans on deferred probation for 10 years after he pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl. Before approving his request for deferred adjudication probation, the judge told him she had concerns that he initially didn’t “own up to the offense” during a presentence report by probation officers. However, she said he did so during a psychological evaluation, so she approved the plea offer from prosecutors and placed him on deferred probation.

In deferred probation cases, there is no final judgment of guilt if the defendant successfully completes the terms and conditions of probation. However, if they do not, defendants are subject to being sentenced to the maximum term, which in Evans’ case is 20 years.

The judge also admonished Evans that he must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

The judge also placed Evans on regular probation for 10 years on the drug and credit card cases and sentenced him to probation for five years on the theft of copper case.

Court records show Evans used a credit card stolen from an 82-year-old Waco woman to buy $1,400 worth of goods at a local Walmart store. He used the stolen credit card six times on the same day, records show.

