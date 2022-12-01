Waco police looking for suspect and person of interest in string of vehicle burglaries, firearm thefts

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police are actively looking for 19-year-old Patrick Lucas, a suspect; and 19-year-old Paul Williams III, a person of interest, in a series of vehicle theft and burglaries; and firearm thefts.

Police said the suspects often target small, congested parking lots in apartment complexes, at hotels, and around the Baylor area.

In all of the burglaries under investigation, the vehicles had been left unlocked and personal belongings like firearms, keys, and the vehicle itself, have often been stolen.

Lucas and Williams III allegedly worked with several suspects already arrested by police officers, including 20-year-old Elijah Watson, 20-year-old Quincy White, 19-year-old Jordan King, 19-year-old Daquarian McDowell, and 18-year-old Stephon Lucas.

If you know anything about Patrick Lucas or Paul Williams III’s whereabouts, you’re asked to contact the Waco Police Department at 254-750-7500.

“The Waco Police Department would also like to remind everyone never to leave their vehicles unlocked and unattended, take their valuables with them, and never leave a firearm in their vehicle when left unattended,” police said in a news release.

