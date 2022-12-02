Brenham resident claims $1 million lottery ticket

Texas Lottery File Graphic
Texas Lottery File Graphic(KWTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - A Brenham resident just struck gold and won the lottery. The winning $1 million ticket in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game 500X was purchased at AM PM Express right on Main Street.

This was the third of four top prizes worth $1 million, according to the Texas Lottery. The overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.45.

The winner chose to remain anonymous.

