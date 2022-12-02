Cold front headed our way tonight

Our second overnight cold front of the week comes in tonight. We see our daily high temperature (which is typically in the afternoon) around midnight - with temperatures in the upper 50s/low 60s. The morning features falling temperatures as a cold front swings through. This front will bring down drier air and clear out the clouds, which, means we expect to see more sunshine by tomorrow afternoon. With the sun back out, temperatures for Saturday afternoon will be in the mid to upper 50s but there will be a chilly north wind, so it’ll feel a little a chillier when you factor that in. As far as rain chances go - we see only a small chance in the morning, the afternoon looks dry.

It’s a quick temperature dip as another warming trend begins on Sunday. By Monday and Tuesday afternoon, temperatures are back in the upper 70s - even close to 80 on Tuesday! A weaker front could bring some small rain chances and a cool down by the end of next week. Models are not in good agreement on what’s going to happen next week: when will the front arrive? How far south will the front make it? How cold will it get? Does the front stall out and keep rain in the forecast? How much rain? There’s much to sort out over the weekend, so make sure to check back for more details as better guidance comes in.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.