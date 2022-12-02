Good News Friday: December 2, 2022

By KWTX News Producer
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 7:17 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Give it to the West FFA, they’re always competing and winning. Great job to Hartley Kutscherousky on having an awesome day in Dripping Springs. She won grand overall with her Hampshire pig, breed champ with Hamp and Yorkshire! West ISD is proud of you!

West ISD congratulates its Trojan football players. They had an 11-2 season along with the District 7 3A Championship where they were undefeated. Over the past two seasons, the Trojans have been 24-3. Not too shabby guys, some of the seniors played 50 games in their high school career.

The Harker Heights Knights have made it to the fourth round of the playoffs. Later this evening, the Knights take on the Desoto Eagles at McLane stadium. Tickets are 13 bucks so go show them support! Let’s go Knights!

Waco ISD says congratulations to the University High School Trojans on earning the Bi-district Championship title . The district says hard-work and dedication pays off!

Midway ISD wants to shout out its 17 National Merit Scholars. This is the most the district has had in total since 2016. This year’s group includes all sorts of future successful careers like a NASA intern, engineers, and doctors. Good luck on your careers.

