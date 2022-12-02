‘I just feel so appreciated;’ West ISD surprises employees with early Christmas gifts following voters’ approval of tax proposition

WEST, Texas (KWTX) - West ISD employees are celebrating an early Christmas gift from the district less than a month after voters approved the tax proposition that would give a raise to West ISD teachers, staff and administration.

West ISD Superintendent David Truitt along with several school board members paraded from classroom to classroom, surprising teachers with checks and hot chocolate Friday morning.

“It’s amazing, especially around Christmas time, to be able to use the money there and just any kind of bills that we have, it’s great,” West Elementary teacher, Michelle Holecek, said. “It’s just magical that everyone voted for teachers being able to receive this money.”

In the Nov. 8 election, voters passed the West ISD proposition that would give raises to employees. One year ago, West ISD voters passed a bond to build a new West Elementary School, raising the tax to $1.37 for one year, and are now able to lower it again.

The district could have decreased it down to about $1.12; however, voters approved of the proposition to tack on an extra 3 cents.

Board members said the tax went into effect immediately, and, as promised, they gave all employees, including teachers, staff and administration, a $2,500 raise Friday.

“It’s so important not only for the teachers but also for the kids,” West ISD Board of Trustees Vice President Holly Willis said. “Great teachers are hard to come by, and we have some of the best here at West ISD. We try so hard to take good care of them.”

She said this raise will be added to their salaries in years to come, and teachers at West Elementary said they feel even more appreciated.

“I just feel so appreciated when your administration decides to spend that money on teachers and staff,” West Elementary School teacher, Kelly Grochoske, said.

Many teachers said they would spend the check on bills they needed to pay off, much-needed vacations, Christmas gifts, home renovations, their family or even a new engine.

