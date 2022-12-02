Man charged in Corsicana bank robbery was out on parole after previous bank robbery conviction in DFW area

CORSICANA, Texas (KWTX) - Ronald Cornelius Jones, 53, of Corsicana, was arrested and charged in the Nov. 28, 2022, robbery of the Chase Bank at 101 N. Beaton Street, according to Corsicana Police.

Police received the 911 call at about 8:59 a.m. that morning and arrived at the bank about three minutes later. A bank employee told detectives Jones entered the bank wearing a stocking cap, a white “COVID mask,” a long-sleeve black shirt, and blue pants.

Jones allegedly handed a bank teller a note “which contained instructions” and raised his shirt to “reveal a pistol,” the employee further told investigators.

After he was given money, Jones exited the bank and a witness observed him entering an older model, dark green/blue Chevrolet vehicle, police said.

Detectives obtained “physical and electronic leads” during the first 12 hours of the investigation, and on Tuesday, Nov. 29, authorities executed a search warrant in the 300 block of East 1st Avenue.

“This activity resulted in the arrest of the Chase bank robbery suspect and another fugitive wanted on an unrelated offense,” police said.

Jones allegedly provided detectives with a full confession during his interrogation.

A check of his background revealed Jones had a previous arrest and conviction in the robbery of another Chase Bank in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and was currently out on parole.

Online jail records show Jones remains jailed on a $260,000 bond.

COPYRIGHT 2022 KWTX TV. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.