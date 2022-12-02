Miss Holecek’s class at West Elementary wins KWTX’s First Freeze Contest

WEST, Texas (KWTX) - Miss Michelle Holecek’s class at West Elementary is celebrating a great guess and a chilly win as the winners of KWTX’s First Freeze Contest.

Teachers and their classes throughout Central Texas guessed the day and the time they thought our region would drop to 35 degrees or lower for the first freeze of the season.

We experienced our first freeze at 10:45 p.m. on November 12, 2022. Holecek and her class guessed November 13th at 1 a.m., coming the closest to the official mark and winning the content.

On Friday, Dec. 1, the students enjoyed a pizza party and Holecek received a $1,000 check from Target Solutions to buy her classroom supplies.

“We asked the kids and they had talked about, since they had brought markers at the beginning of the year, and they were beginning to run low and losing them, so they all wanted a new set of markers, and maybe, some color pencils because they like to draw,” Holecek said when asked what they planned to purchase with the prize money.

“A mission this year for us was to give back to the children, and what better way to give back to the children than through this fun and educational environment for the kids to be involved,” said Jeff Dalrymple with Target Solutions.

Holecek’s class said they based the guess off Meteorologist Sean Bellafiore’s Fast-Casts, which they watch every morning.

