Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 12.1.22

New Happy Wok at 1910 Park Lake Drive in Waco got a 92 on a recent inspection.

According to the food safety worker, the workers were using a bowl as a scooper.

Some bulk food containers and chemical spray were not labeled.

There were some raw eggs stored above the ready to eat foods.

Milo All Day at 1020 Franklin Avenue in Waco got a 95 on a recent inspection.

According to the food safety worker, workers here were using a cup as a scooper.

The bulk containers were not labeled.

Raw meats and eggs were stored above the ready-to-eat food.

For your information, ready-to-eat foods are ones that won’t be cooked or re-heated before serving.

After several attempts to clear up a massive amount of problems, Cathay House at 825 Wooded Acres Drive in Waco passed its re-re-re-inspection with a perfect score.

Among the problems it had to address and correct: food not stored properly or at the proper temperature, missing labels, dirty bowls, and workers not washing their hands.

It scored a 30 at the end of October, then an 18 about two weeks after that on the re-inspection.

Then later, a 16 on the re-re-inspection, and now, finally, perfection.

This week’s Clean Plate award goes to the 900 Degrees Pizzeria food truck at 602 South Valley Mills Drive in Waco.

Oftentimes, you can find this business inside the Magnolia Silos.

You can get a 10-inch pizza for under 10 bucks.

Choose from the Interstate Pie-35 with Alfredo sauce, shredded mozzarella, spinach, and grilled chicken.

Or build your own.

