Suspects arrested in smash-and-grab burglary at Navarro County convenience store

The items allegedly stolen by the suspects.(Navarro County Sheriff's Office)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
FAIRFIELD, Texas (KWTX) - Detectives and deputies with the Navarro County and Freestone County sheriff’s offices arrested two suspects in the smash-and-grab style burglary at the I-45 Quick Stop located in the 16000 block of Interstate 45 West in Navarro County.

On Nov. 30, 2022, the investigation led detectives with the Navarro County Sheriff’s Office to a residence in the 100 block of W. Reunion Street in Fairfield, a city in nearby Freestone County.

The detectives, working alongside deputies with the Freestone County Sheriff’s Office, located and apprehended two suspects in the burglary.

“The suspects were found to be in possession of numerous vape devices that were stolen from the store” and were charged with burglary of a building, the Navarro County Sheriff’s Office said.

The suspects were jailed at the Navarro County Justice Center and are facing additional charges.

Their names have not yet been released to the public. The value of the stolen property was not disclosed.

