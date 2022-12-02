The weather whiplash continues

It was a chilly start to December. Cloud cover increased across Central Texas on Thursday and that kept our temperatures in the 50s! Muggy air kept on increasing and clouds remained thick into our Friday morning and that prevented our temperatures from cooling off. We’re waking up to temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s. Cloudy skies, patchy fog, and some light sprinkles/rain possible this morning. Not everyone will see rain, but we all can expect to see a gloomy and dreary start to the day. Morning clouds look to gradually clear out some - from west to east - throughout the day. Breezy south/southwest winds also return for Friday, which will help boost our temperatures back into the upper 60s to near the mid 70s this afternoon!

Now if you like warmer weather, then make sure to get outside today. We have yet another cold front set to slide through Central Texas early Saturday morning… So all aboard the weather roller coaster once again. As the front slides through overnight, temperatures will be dropping back into the 40s and low 50s as the sun rises Saturday. There may be a few showers sparking up along the frontal boundary, but most are rain free with this front. The best chance to see rain in Central Texas will be for our southern areas. The further south you travel Saturday, the better the rain chances are.

Afternoon temperatures on Saturday stay very chilly and will depend on how much cloud cover hangs around for Central Texas. If we stay mostly cloudy, temperatures will only warm into the low to mid 50s. If we get some peeks of sunshine through the clouds, we may see upper 50s or even low 60s return.

Another warm up takes place on Sunday despite keeping cloudy skies. Temperatures look to warm back into the 60s. We stay cloudy and see south winds return and that helps us get even warmer heading into the beginning of the week. Highs in the 70s forecast to return for Monday and Tuesday. Another front is set to move in by the middle of the week and bring us another temperature change and a chance for some rain showers, but there are still some uncertainties in that forecast.

Our forecast models are showing differences on when the front arrives and how far south the front travels. Those things impact our weather for the second half of the work week. If the front stalls or is slower to move through our area, it will keep scattered showers in our area Wednesday into the weekend. Temperatures may be slower to cool with that scenario and look to drop into the 60s by Friday into the weekend. Much more to come on this over the next few days when our models get into better agreement.

