Amber Alert issued for six children in Texas

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - An Amber Alert has been Saturday morning in Texas for six children, all under the age of 12.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Elaina Davidson, white, female, 11 years old, Raylan Davidson, white, male, 9 years old, Savanna Davidson, white, female, 7 years old, Maddilyn Davidson, white, female, 4 years old, Avangeline Davidson, white, female, 2 years old, and Declan Davidson, white, male, 1 year old.

Police are looking for Jacklyn Davidson, 31 years old, white, female, 5′6″, 115 lbs, blonde hair, blue eyes and Jaime Davidson, 30 years old, white, male, 6′2″, 225 lbs, brown hair, blue eyes, in connection with their abduction.

Suspects are driving a black 2019 Nissan NV Van bearing Texas license plate number 9SY.

They were last seen in San Antonio, Texas.

Law enforcement officials believe this child to be in grave or immediate danger.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Bexar county Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000.

