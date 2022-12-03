Baylor holds off Gonzaga in national championship rematch

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Bears held the nation’s best offense in Gonzaga, to a season-low 63 points in their 64-63 win.

Baylor outscored Gonzaga 8-0 in the final 1:38 to get a much-needed win after a tough loss to Marquette earlier in the week.

Keyonte George led all scorers with 18 points. It is the fourth time he has led the Bears in scoring this year.

Baylor leads the nation with a 24-7 record against AP Top 25 teams over the last four years, 15 of those came away from home.

