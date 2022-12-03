Baylor holds off Gonzaga in national championship rematch

Baylor MBB
Baylor MBB(Baylor MBB)
By Darby Brown
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 10:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Bears held the nation’s best offense in Gonzaga, to a season-low 63 points in their 64-63 win.

Baylor outscored Gonzaga 8-0 in the final 1:38 to get a much-needed win after a tough loss to Marquette earlier in the week.

Keyonte George led all scorers with 18 points. It is the fourth time he has led the Bears in scoring this year.

Baylor leads the nation with a 24-7 record against AP Top 25 teams over the last four years, 15 of those came away from home.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth, Texas.
Woman missing for 51 years found in Texas
(Left to Right) Paul Williams III, 19, and Stephon Lucas, 18,
Central Texas teens charged in string of vehicle burglaries after resident gives security camera footage to police
Athena Strand
Police focus on car in search for missing 7-year-old Athena Strand
Three suspects were arrested and booked into Bosque County Sheriff's Office
Two arrested in narcotics trafficking operation in Hill County
TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein said Smells was returned safely and enjoyed Thanksgiving at its...
Cat found in checked luggage enjoys Thanksgiving at home

Latest News

China Spring
China Spring, Crawford, Mart advance to state semifinals
SicEm 365
Report: Baylor DC Ron Roberts, Safeties Coach Ronnie Wheat out
Richard Reese scores as the Bears play Texas Tech in Lubbock
Baylor Football: Reese Named Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year
Kyron Drones
Baylor backup quarterback to enter transfer portal