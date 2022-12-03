Baylor student wins $100,000 prize from the Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway

Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway
Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway(PRNewswire)
By Royden Ogletree
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Georgia (KWTX) - Baylor senior Reagan Whitaker was the winner of the $100,000 prize after competing in the Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway at the SEC Championship game in Atlanta on Saturday.

The prize is given out to whichever student can throw the most footballs into a giant Dr Pepper can.

According to David Smoak of Sic 365, Regan is the third Baylor student to win the competition in the last six years.

The two competitors apparently tied twice and a third tie breaker, which was done on Friday, determined the final winner.

