Baylor student wins $100,000 prize from the Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway

ATLANTA, Georgia (KWTX) - Baylor senior Reagan Whitaker was the winner of the $100,000 prize after competing in the Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway at the SEC Championship game in Atlanta on Saturday.

The prize is given out to whichever student can throw the most footballs into a giant Dr Pepper can.

According to David Smoak of Sic 365, Regan is the third Baylor student to win the competition in the last six years.

Reagan Whitaker is the third @Baylor student to win a @drpepper Halftime Challenge in the last six-years. She just won on a tiebreaker during the @SEC championship game and took home a check for $100,000. #SicEm — David Smoak (@DavidSmoak) December 3, 2022

Baylor student Reagan Whitaker won $100K in tuition from Dr Pepper. She was money with that chest pass, throwing the footballs into the giant DP bottle.



"Shout out to Baylor University, I'm bringing it home, baby!" she said on the telecast. — Brice Cherry (@BriceCherry) December 3, 2022

The two competitors apparently tied twice and a third tie breaker, which was done on Friday, determined the final winner.

