Cooler & breezy Saturday

The weekend features our next cold front - in fact, it’s already brought down drier and cooler air to start the weekend. Temperatures will be the coldest of the day between 7a - 10 am. Since the air is drier, the clouds and fog clear out which means we expect to see more sunshine in the afternoon. With the sun back out, temperatures can rebound this afternoon - into the mid to upper 50s. That said, there will be a chilly north wind, so it’ll feel a little a chillier when you factor that in. As far as rain chances go - we see only a small chance in the morning, the afternoon looks dry.

It’s a quick temperature dip as another warming trend begins on Sunday. By Monday and Tuesday afternoon, temperatures are back in the upper 70s - even close to 80 on Tuesday! A weaker front could bring some small rain chances and a cool down by the end of next week. Models are not in good agreement on what’s going to happen next week: when will the front arrive? How far south will the front make it? How cold will it get? Does the front stall out and keep rain in the forecast? How much rain? There’s much to sort out over the weekend, so make sure to check back for more details as better guidance comes in.

