Dallas Police looking for suspect in fatal shooting of Family Dollar employee

Suspect in Family Dollar murder in Dallas, Texas
Suspect in Family Dollar murder in Dallas, Texas(Dallas Police Department)
By Joe Villasana
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 10:00 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities in Dallas are asking the public for help identifying a suspect in the fatal shooting of a Family Dollar employee who reportedly confronted the suspect during a theft inside the store.

Police released surveillance video of a man wanted in the deadly shooting about 24 hours after the murder.

The murder happened at the Family Dollar located at 1928 E. Ledbetter Drive on Dec. 1, 2022.

Fox 4 in Dallas identified the victim as Tenery Walker, 46, a man who had reportedly been working at the store about four months.

Police said the first part of the video seen below is the suspect walking from the back of the store. The second part of the video is the suspect entering the store.

Dallas Police Department’s Homicide Unit asks that if anyone knows the identity of the person in the video to contact Detective Ronald Kramer at (214) 671-3608 or email ronald.kramer@dallaspolice.gov.

This ongoing investigation is documented on case number 215723-2022.

COPYRIGHT 2022 KWTX TV. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Most Read

Athena Strand
Missing Texas girl Athena Strand abducted and killed by Fed Ex driver, sheriff says
(Left to Right) Paul Williams III, 19, and Stephon Lucas, 18,
Central Texas teens charged in string of vehicle burglaries after resident gives security camera footage to police
Athena Strand
UPDATE: Missing Texas girl Athena Strand abducted, killed by Fed Ex driver
A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth, Texas.
Woman missing for 51 years found in Texas
Jasper James
Son charged in murder of mother, Belton police say

Latest News

An Amber Alert has been issued for six children out of Bexar County
Amber Alert issued for six children in Texas
Waco Animal Shelter seeks guidance to help prevent further distemper outbreaks
Waco Animal Shelter seeks advice to prevent future distemper outbreaks
Camille's Saturday Evening Fastcast
Athena Strand
Missing Texas girl Athena Strand abducted and killed by Fed Ex driver, sheriff says