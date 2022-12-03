Dallas Police looking for suspect in fatal shooting of Family Dollar employee

DALLAS, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities in Dallas are asking the public for help identifying a suspect in the fatal shooting of a Family Dollar employee who reportedly confronted the suspect during a theft inside the store.

Police released surveillance video of a man wanted in the deadly shooting about 24 hours after the murder.

The murder happened at the Family Dollar located at 1928 E. Ledbetter Drive on Dec. 1, 2022.

Fox 4 in Dallas identified the victim as Tenery Walker, 46, a man who had reportedly been working at the store about four months.

Police said the first part of the video seen below is the suspect walking from the back of the store. The second part of the video is the suspect entering the store.

Dallas Police Department’s Homicide Unit asks that if anyone knows the identity of the person in the video to contact Detective Ronald Kramer at (214) 671-3608 or email ronald.kramer@dallaspolice.gov.

This ongoing investigation is documented on case number 215723-2022.

