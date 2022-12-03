Humane Society of Central Texas, Waco Animal Shelter seeking extra guidance in distemper outbreak prevention

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Animal Shelter is getting new guidance after a distemper outbreak forced them to close their doors more than a month ago.

The deadly disease has kept the shelter on high alert and they say they want to take every necessary step to recover from this outbreak, and continue keeping their animals protected moving forward.

Fortunately, the shelter is getting over this hump of hardship and they are starting to see a light at the end of the tunnel.

“Our dogs are looking great, even the ones we have in isolation that have tested positive on the lower end which we call indeterminate end, they are looking great in their kennels right now,” says Michael Vallon, the animal services veterinarian for the city of Waco.

But to prevent another overwhelming outbreak they phoned in some additional support from American Pets Alive!.

“The primary purpose of the visit was to come up with some solutions to the disease outbreak,” Mara Hartsell, a shelter support advisor with AmPA!, says.

Hartsell says she made a visit to the shelter which has helped both teams establish some solutions.

“The most important thing that we wanted to achieve was getting the vaccination on intake protocol really solidified,” Hartsell explains.

Some other recommendations included relieving the significant labor burden on Care Technicians, responsible for vaccine administration, by dividing the animal intake process into smaller, prioritized steps and creating a more efficient workflow system. As well as, incorporating the concept of herd immunity which is made possible through time-sensitive vaccine schedules.

The shelter says vaccines on arrival is a priority to them and they continue to work towards increasing those efforts.

“We are doing everything we can to expedite the vaccine giving, we’re doing everything we can to try and isolate on intake,” Vallon explains.

He adds that the city of Waco has been an integral part in helping them save the lives of these animals.

“I’ve been very happy working with them as a veterinarian. They’ve been very willing to do everything they can to save dogs, we do a lot more here than most shelters can do,” Vallon says.

American Pets Alive! says the shelter has the foundation needed to optimize saving the lives of the every growing stray dog population. The shelter hopes within the coming weeks they will be able to open their doors again for adoption.

Doctor Vallon says that this growing population of stray dogs is what contributed to this outbreak, not just in Waco but nationwide. He says if he can give any advice to pet owners, it is to vaccinate your pets.

Copyright 2022, KWTX. All rights reserved.