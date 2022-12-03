Humane Society of Central Texas, Waco Animal Shelter seeking extra guidance in distemper outbreak prevention

(FILE)
(FILE)(KWTX)
By Madison Herber
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 9:49 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Animal Shelter is getting new guidance after a distemper outbreak forced them to close their doors more than a month ago.

The deadly disease has kept the shelter on high alert and they say they want to take every necessary step to recover from this outbreak, and continue keeping their animals protected moving forward.

Fortunately, the shelter is getting over this hump of hardship and they are starting to see a light at the end of the tunnel.

“Our dogs are looking great, even the ones we have in isolation that have tested positive on the lower end which we call indeterminate end, they are looking great in their kennels right now,” says Michael Vallon, the animal services veterinarian for the city of Waco.

But to prevent another overwhelming outbreak they phoned in some additional support from American Pets Alive!.

“The primary purpose of the visit was to come up with some solutions to the disease outbreak,” Mara Hartsell, a shelter support advisor with AmPA!, says.

Hartsell says she made a visit to the shelter which has helped both teams establish some solutions.

“The most important thing that we wanted to achieve was getting the vaccination on intake protocol really solidified,” Hartsell explains.

Some other recommendations included relieving the significant labor burden on Care Technicians, responsible for vaccine administration, by dividing the animal intake process into smaller, prioritized steps and creating a more efficient workflow system. As well as, incorporating the concept of herd immunity which is made possible through time-sensitive vaccine schedules.

The shelter says vaccines on arrival is a priority to them and they continue to work towards increasing those efforts.

“We are doing everything we can to expedite the vaccine giving, we’re doing everything we can to try and isolate on intake,” Vallon explains.

He adds that the city of Waco has been an integral part in helping them save the lives of these animals.

“I’ve been very happy working with them as a veterinarian. They’ve been very willing to do everything they can to save dogs, we do a lot more here than most shelters can do,” Vallon says.

American Pets Alive! says the shelter has the foundation needed to optimize saving the lives of the every growing stray dog population. The shelter hopes within the coming weeks they will be able to open their doors again for adoption.

Doctor Vallon says that this growing population of stray dogs is what contributed to this outbreak, not just in Waco but nationwide. He says if he can give any advice to pet owners, it is to vaccinate your pets.

Copyright 2022, KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth, Texas.
Woman missing for 51 years found in Texas
(Left to Right) Paul Williams III, 19, and Stephon Lucas, 18,
Central Texas teens charged in string of vehicle burglaries after resident gives security camera footage to police
Athena Strand
Police focus on car in search for missing 7-year-old Athena Strand
Three suspects were arrested and booked into Bosque County Sheriff's Office
Two arrested in narcotics trafficking operation in Hill County
TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein said Smells was returned safely and enjoyed Thanksgiving at its...
Cat found in checked luggage enjoys Thanksgiving at home

Latest News

FILE
Man found dead inside jail cell at Killeen Police Department while awaiting arraignment
Michael Dean was unarmed when he was shot and killed by former officer Carmen DeCruz
Remembering Michael Dean, Three Years Later
Camille's Friday Evening Fastcast
Fire in Harker Heights claims the homes of six people
Harker Heights apartment fire causes six people to lose their home’s during the holiday season