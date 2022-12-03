Man found dead inside jail cell at Killeen Police Department while awaiting arraignment

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Wayne Joseph Dunlap, 46, arrested on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022 on warrants for criminal mischief, criminal trespass, and burglary of a vehicle, was found dead inside a cell at the Killeen Police Department jail as he awaited arraignment, police said.

Paramedics responded to the jail cell and “found no signs of life,” police said.

A justice of the peace pronounced Dunlap dead at 1:46 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 and ordered an autopsy be performed.

The Texas Rangers were notified and are now the lead investigating agency, police said.

