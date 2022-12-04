Bears set for Armed Forces Bowl in Fort Worth

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - For the 11th time in the last 13 years, the Baylor football team is bowl bound!

The Bears will take on Air Force in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl in Fort Worth.

The bowl game will be played on Dec. 22 at 6:30 p.m. CT at Amon G. Carter Stadium and televised on ESPN.

Baylor will be facing Air Force for the fourth time in program history. The Bears have won all three prior meetings, as the two sides last met in 1977 with BU coming out on top, 38-7, in Waco. This season, the Falcons went 9-3 overall and 5-3 in the Mountain West with the nation’s top rushing offense (330.9 yards per game) and third-best scoring defense (13.2 points allowed per game).

The Bears have been to 26 prior bowl games and own a 14-12 record in such contests. BU’s first bowl win came in the 1948 Dixie Bowl, a 20-7 victory over Wake Forest.

Baylor is 5-6 all-time in bowl games played in Texas and will look for its first bowl victory at a game in the DFW metroplex.

In year three under head coach Dave Aranda, the Bears went 6-6 to become bowl eligible.

Freshman running back Richard Reese was named the Big 12′s Offensive Freshman of the Year, while senior fullback/linebacker Dillon Doyle became the first player in league history to earn all-conference first- or second-team honors on offense and defense in the same season.

Baylor also collected three conference road wins in 2022 for just the fifth time since the Big 12′s inception in 1996, after defeating Iowa State, Texas Tech and Oklahoma.

This marks the second-consecutive season in which the Bears have gone bowling, after posting a 21-7 win over No. 8 Ole Miss in the Allstate Sugar Bowl a year ago following a Big 12 Championship season.

