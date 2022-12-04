Cloudy and cool for the rest of the weekend

The main story for Sunday will be the cloud cover. Temperatures are starting out in the mid 40s to low 50s this morning and will only climb into the mid 50s to around 60° for the afternoon. Winds will overall be calm for the day on Sunday. Although we keep cloudy skies, rain will be unlikely for Central Texas. A disturbance will pass to our north on Sunday and bring a chance for a few showers mainly across north Texas and Oklahoma. We may see a sprinkle or two throughout the day, but nothing to ruin any of your outdoor plans.

Cloudy skies remain in the forecast for much of this week. We will start to see stronger south winds return Monday and hang around into the middle of the week. With those south winds returning, we can expect to see much warmer temperatures and higher humidity. Highs in the mid to upper 70s looking likely Monday through Thursday with lows in the 60s, so very warm for this time of the year.

The forecast for this week looks a little unsettled featuring multiple days of rain chances and it all has to do with an approaching cold front. We still have a lot of uncertainty between our weather forecast models. Some of the questions we still have regarding our weather for next week are: When does the front arrive? How far south does the front travel? How cold will the air be behind the front? Does the front stall out and keep rain in the forecast? How much rain could we see? And when do we clear out?

Here’s what things look like now: A cold front is set to move into Texas by Tuesday. The front looks like it’ll stall to our north. We will be in a good position for isolated to scattered showers and maybe a stray storm or two Tuesday and Wednesday. The best chance for rain looks to be across the northern half of Central Texas. Rain totals will not be great, but we could see another 0.10″ south to 0.50″ north and even higher the further north you go.

Depending on how far south the front travels and if it moves into Central Texas, we could keep scattered showers in the forecast for Thursday and Friday. Temperatures behind the front look to drop back into the 60s for Friday and Saturday. We may see another front move in and bring another push of colder air and drop our temperatures back into the 50s for the following week.

Again, there are still a lot of questions and uncertainties with the forecast. You’ll want to make sure to check back with the forecast as models get into better agreement over the next few days. We do look to at least have some rain in the forecast for the week, so don’t put away or lose your umbrellas and temperatures look a lot warmer for the upcoming week and may not see a significant cool down into the following weekend.

