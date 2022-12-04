Fire contained at ABCO Auto Parts in Hearne

Fire at ABCO Auto Parts in Hearne
Fire at ABCO Auto Parts in Hearne(KBTX)
By Amy Licerio
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 4:39 PM CST
Hearne, Texas (KBTX) - We received reports of a fire in Hearne that happened Sunday afternoon around 4 p.m. The fire occurred at the back side of ABCO auto parts.

The Emergency Management director says there were 8-10 cars that caught on fire.

Fire crews from Blackjack, Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert responded to assist and it took around 40 mins to contain the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

We will provide updates as we monitor the situation.

