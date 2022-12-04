Fire contained at ABCO Auto Parts in Hearne

Hearne, Texas (KBTX) - We received reports of a fire in Hearne that happened Sunday afternoon around 4 p.m. The fire occurred at the back side of ABCO auto parts.

The Emergency Management director says there were 8-10 cars that caught on fire.

Fire crews from Blackjack, Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert responded to assist and it took around 40 mins to contain the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

We will provide updates as we monitor the situation.

🔥First responders tell @KBTXDonnie this is 6-8 vehicles on fire at ABCO Auto Parts in Robertson County ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/T8se0Zrq8L — Rusty Surette (@KBTXRusty) December 4, 2022

🔥CAUSE OF FIRE is now under investigation at ABCO Auto Parts on Highway 6 in Robertson County. Up to 10 vehicles went up in flames in a salvage yard fire. 📸: Carlos Martinez pic.twitter.com/zR2lXddPgG — Rusty Surette (@KBTXRusty) December 4, 2022

