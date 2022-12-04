Killeen FD: Seven residents and dog displaced following fire in home deemed ‘uninhabitable’

Firefighters were called around 3:25 p.m. Dec. 3 to a residence in the 1200 block of North W....
Firefighters were called around 3:25 p.m. Dec. 3 to a residence in the 1200 block of North W. S. Young Dr.(City of Killeen)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 9:44 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
KILEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Seven Killeen residents and a dog are now displaced following a fire at a North Killeen home.

Firefighters were called around 3:25 p.m. Dec. 3 to a residence in the 1200 block of North W. S. Young Dr.

Neighbors called in the fire after seeing smoke coming from the roof and firefighters also saw smoke in the rear and attic of the one-story home upon arrival.

The fire was extinguished within 30 minutes of arrival on the scene and the home has been deemed uninhabitable. Crews rescued the dog who they say is okay.

“Three fire engines, one tower ladder truck, one heavy rescue truck, two ambulances, two Battalion Chiefs and two EMS captains were on scene, for a total of 23 personnel,” said Janell J. Lewis Ford, spokesman for the City of Killeen.

The Killeen Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management was also on scene and put the seven residents in contact with the American Red Cross to assist with temporary accommodations.

The fire has been determined as accidental in nature and the cause of the fire is under investigation by personnel from the Killeen Fire Marshal’s Office.

