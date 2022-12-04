Not feeling like December for a lot of the work week

It’s been a gloomy second half to the weekend, but a great day to stay inside and watch some Christmas movies. We’re tracking a weak upper-air disturbance moving in from the west Sunday. That’s the system that’s been bringing clouds and sprinkles into Central Texas. This precip is so light that we aren’t seeing any accumulation across our Central Texas airports, but it does get you a little wet if you’re outdoors.

The rest of Sunday into Monday stays cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle remain possible overnight into the morning as warm and moist air increases across Central Texas. Our temperatures may actually warm a few degrees overnight as south winds pick back up. By the time we head to bed Sunday temperatures look to be in the upper 50 and by the time we head out the door Monday morning, they’ll be in the low to mid 60s.

Warm and muggy conditions expected for Central Texas on Monday as stronger south/southwest winds continue to pump in that moisture. Wind gusts up to 25 to 30 mph look to be possible on Monday. Temperatures will soar into the low to mid 70s for the first day of the week. We may see some late day clearing across our western sections, but overall look for mostly cloudy skies. We cannot rule out some sprinkles from occurring throughout the day, especially for the eastern half of Central Texas.

Low level moisture from the Gulf will continue to move into Central Texas for majority of the work week. That means we can expect it to be very warm and humid. High temperatures look to warm into the mid to upper 70s Tuesday through Thursday with lows in the mid to upper 60s! That is VERY WARM for this time of the year. Our normal high is usually in the low 60s with our normal low in the upper 30s!

Our weather pattern will remain a bit unsettled for Central Texas this week. Thanks to all the moisture in place and a strong storm system out to our west and a weak upper-air disturbance moving in from the southwest, we will be in a favorable position for some rain. The bad news is that a lot of the accumulation looks to be very light for Central Texas, around trace amounts to a quarter of an inch. The highest totals and coverage to pass to our north and east, where a half inch or more may be possible.

The weak upper-air disturbance may bring a chance for some showers and isolated storms Tuesday night. The better chances for rain will pass to our north. A cold front is set to stall to the north of Central Texas and slowly drift south Wednesday. That will keep a chance for a few showers in Central Texas throughout the day. The cold front should move south through Central Texas on Thursday. Drier air will move in from the north behind the front briefly bringing an end to our rain chances. Forecast models bring another cold front from the west into Central Texas and that could bring even more rain into Central Texas for the weekend. Forecast models bring the front in late Saturday.

Temperatures look to fall back a little behind front #1 – falling into the mid to upper 60s Friday and Saturday. Behind front #2, temperatures look to drop back closer to normal in the 50s and low 60s Sunday into the following work week.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.