Temple police investigating early morning gas station robbery

By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 4:17 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating an aggravated robbery that took place at the Cefco located at 1212 W. central Ave, in Temple.

The suspect is a black male, about 6′2″ in height, wearing a blue sweatshirt and ski mask.

Police believe the suspect could be armed after they displayed a handgun during the incident.

Suspect fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

Officers responded to the aggravated robbery at 3:01 a.m.

This case is under investigation. Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526- 8477, where callers can report anonymously.

