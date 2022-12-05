Bomb threat disrupts school day in Central Texas community

HAMILTON, Texas (KWTX) - Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a reported bomb threat at the Hamilton Elementary/Junior High School after a staff member found a threatening note around noon Monday.

Hamilton City Administrator Ryan Polster said elementary students were bused to a nearby church while the junior high students were moved to the high school and placed under lockdown.

The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office bomb unit, Texas Rangers and Hamilton County law enforcement officials were called to the scene to investigate, Polster said.

Parents were notified and were able to pick up their children beginning around 2 p.m. High School students who can drive were released about 2:30 p.m., officials said.

School officials are expected to release a statement about the incident later this afternoon.

