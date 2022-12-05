Cloudy conditions remain but it’s a lot warmer this week

Clouds remain the main thing that we will see in the sky for a majority of this week with a warm-up taking over. Expect afternoon highs back into the 70s, even inching close to 80 by mid-week. There could be some patchy fog, mainly southeast, for Tuesday morning *if* the winds come down enough. We don’t expect to see widespread, dense fog because of the winds. There’s definitely enough moisture in the air to get us foggy conditions, but with elevated winds from the southwest 10-20 mph overnight and throughout Tuesday, it might be enough to keep the air stirring around and to keep fog from developing.

Tuesday is mostly dry, with the exception of light drizzle from time to time in spots. Despite another cloudy day, the persistent south winds and the humidity that’s stuck in place will keep highs both on Tuesday and Wednesday in the mid-to-upper 70s with morning lows likely starting out in the mid-60s! On Wednesday, there could be a few more light showers around but the bulk of the rain should stay north of here. The fuel for rain is there and you’ll be feeling it in the air this week, but it’s not until Thursday, with the arrival of a cold front, that we have an rain-activation device. That could help bring us about a quarter to half inch of rain as the front slides through on Thursday. It also comes with a slight dip in temperatures for Friday. Afternoon highs remain in the mid 60s on Friday.

As of now, another cloudy weekend is expected with isolated to scattered showers possible Saturday and Sunday. We’ll be monitoring the possibility of another front moving through late Saturday or Sunday. Temperatures in the 70s are expected both days. Another cold front could swing through Sunday and help to drop temperatures next week. There’s a LOT of uncertainty in the forecast after Friday, but the overall trend is for an above average weekend of weather with cooler than normal temperatures returning at some point next week.

