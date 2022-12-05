Former Probation Officer Cracks Down on Food Insecurity

This week’s Be Remarkable takes us out to Temple, where a former probation officer is cracking down on food insecurity.
By Pete Sousa
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 10:28 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
“You worked many number of years with Bell County and you retired - but you’re not retired,” Danny Daniel, Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers

No he’s not.

Earl Lloyd spends most of his time at Churches Touching Lives for Christ in Temple, where he works almost every day picking up and sorting donations from local distribution centers before getting them out the door to the community.

“When I retired, that was my plan, but God had other plans for me - so I continue to take that vision of service to the county and take that to the community,” Earl Lloyd, Be Remarkable Winner

Tonya Stefek worked with Earl in Bell County when he was a probation officer and nominated him for the Daniel Start Injury Lawyers KWTX Be Remarkable Award.

“He works six days a week - for nothing - pay wise....The heart that this man has is immeasurable,” Tonya Stefek, Nominator

Tonya recalls her battle with Breast Cancer to illustrate that it’s not only Earl’s service but his spirit that sets him apart.

“It’s almost like he knew I was having a bad day...I would get a text message ‘God’s got you, you’ve got this...keep going’ and I did,” Tonya Stefek

Earl’s mission at Churches Touching Lives for Christ goes beyond feeding the hungry.

He also oversees efforts to generate school supplies and clothing for folks who need it.

If you want to help Earl, he says they are always looking for volunteers at Churches Touching Lives for Christ and take food and monetary donations.

If you know a “Remarkable Person”, nominate them at kwtx.com/beremarkable

