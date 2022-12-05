Harker Heights Recreation Center offering yoga classes to help all residents with holiday stress

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - Christmas is getting closer which means the stress of the hustle and bustle could reach it’s boiling point soon, which is why Harker Heights Recreation Center is offering different types of yoga classes to help residents destress while getting some exercise.

“You can take a moment, get a deep breath and exercise your muscles, stretching them out,” adaptive chair yoga instructor, Jenny Lawson, said.

Yoga is a mind and body practice that requires people to move and breath which induces stress-relieving, “feel-good” chemicals in the brain, according to Harker Heights yoga instructor, Cindy Gerdes.

Gerdes teaches a “feel good” yoga class that connects stretching and breathing to create a meditative session.

“When we move with our body, we also match our movement with our breath, so it’s basically a moving meditation,” Gerdes said. “We have that whole hour where we are breathing and moving with our body, that’s why it’s good for stress.”

She said her class is simple but effective in reducing stress and even gaining strength.

The rec center also offers an adaptive chair yoga class. Lawson, the instructor for the class, said it is good for individuals who struggle with movement because of injuries, age, arthritis or disabilities.

It is from the comfort of a chair but also incorporates relaxing movement, stretching and breathing.

“It’s really easy you can just sit in the chair or stand by the chair,” Lawson said. “It’s real gentle.”

She said people can also do adaptive chair yoga while working if their job requires sitting at a desk hours at a time. This keeps your muscles active and moving.

They said both types of yoga are good for all types of fitness levels and experience levels.

Adaptive Chair Yoga is offered for adults 18 and older on Monday mornings from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. It is $12 per class or $10 for seniors.

Feel-good yoga is offered for ages 10 and older on Tuesday evenings from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. It is $48 per month or $40 for seniors.

Gerdes’ feel-good yoga is also offered outdoors every third Saturday morning of the month from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The next class will be Dec. 17 at the Carl Levin Park Amphitheater weather permitting.

Interested residents can sign up here or sign up at the rec center.

