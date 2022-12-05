Kempner residents are upset after water bills show $70 base fee

Kempner resident Dave Herod's most recent water bill was $101.35 and $70 of that was a base...
Kempner resident Dave Herod’s most recent water bill was $101.35 and $70 of that was a base rate fee.(Courtesy photo)
By Alex Fulton
Dec. 5, 2022
KEMPNER, Texas (KWTX) - The average cost for a water bill in the state of Texas is $37, according to personal finance company Sofi. But some Central Texas residents are paying almost double that in base rate fees alone.

Kempner resident Dave Herod’s most recent water bill was $101.35 and $70 of that was a base rate fee.

“Wow look we only used $28 usage in water, but our bill is bill is $101,” he said.

KWTX News 10 looked into where these costs are going. A post on the Kempner Water Supply Corporation, the company that manages the city’s water, website gives a better picture of the breakdown.

Forty-five percent goes towards debt collections, 26% pays the salaries of the employees, 10% goes towards administrative and engineering expenses, 9% goes to utilities and the rest towards miscellaneous expenses.

As far as nearby cities, the same fee for the West Bell County Water Supply Corporation, which serves Killeen, is just $30. While the City of Lampasas Public Utilities charges $25.

“As far as I know Kempner is the highest water in Texas,” Herod said.

KWTX News 10 reached out to the Kempner Water Supply Corporation and was promised a statement on Monday morning. However, we never received one.

