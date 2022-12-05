North Texas police searching for missing 4-month-old taken by her father

IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Irving police are searching for a missing 4-month-old who they believe is in imminent danger.

Gianina Martinez was taken by her father, Germey Martinez, 29. Irving police said the official Amber Alert has been activated by the state.

Police say Germey assaulted the victim at the 6300 block of North MacArthur and may have been picked up by a friend driving a white Toyota Tundra truck, license plate No. 18939DV.

AMBER ALERT-MISSING CHILD. We are activating an Amber Alert for 4-mth-old Gianina Martinez, believed to be in imminent danger. The child was taken by her father, Germey Martinez, 29 yrs of age, w/ unknown clothing at this time…1/2 pic.twitter.com/dKahkBBbbZ — Irving Police Dept. (@IrvingPD) December 5, 2022

Police say the suspect is possibly armed and to not make contact with him.

If you have any information about their whereabouts, police ask to call 911.

