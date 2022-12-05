North Texas police searching for missing 4-month-old taken by her father
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Irving police are searching for a missing 4-month-old who they believe is in imminent danger.
Gianina Martinez was taken by her father, Germey Martinez, 29. Irving police said the official Amber Alert has been activated by the state.
Police say Germey assaulted the victim at the 6300 block of North MacArthur and may have been picked up by a friend driving a white Toyota Tundra truck, license plate No. 18939DV.
Police say the suspect is possibly armed and to not make contact with him.
If you have any information about their whereabouts, police ask to call 911.
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.