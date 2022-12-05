North Texas school districts plan ‘pink out’ on Monday to honor Athena Strand
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Over 25 North Texas school districts have announced that in honor of Athena Strand, the 7-year-old who was abducted and murdered by a deliveryman last week, students and staff will be asked to wear pink on Monday.
So far, the school districts who have announced they will “pink out for Athena” are:
- Alvord ISD
- Argyle ISD
- Brock ISD
- Buena Vista ISD
- Castleberry ISD
- Chico ISD
- Community ISD
- Decatur ISD
- Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD
- Gainesville ISD
- Garner ISD
- Greenville ISD
- Godley ISD
- HEB ISD
- Keller ISD
- Kennedale ISD
- Lake Worth ISD
- Lindale ISD
- Millsap ISD
- Northwest ISD
- Paradise ISD
- Peaster ISD ·
- Poolville ISD
- Quinlan ISD ·
- Springtown ISD
- Stephenville ISD
- Sweeny ISD
- Weatherford ISD
- Winnsboro ISD
Comanche Elementary, which Athena attended in Oklahoma, also asked students to wear pink on Monday.
Wise County Judge J.D. Clark wrote on Facebook on Saturday afternoon that pink was Athena’s favorite color and called on the rest of the county to wear pink Monday. He also announced that at 6:30 p.m., a prayer vigil will be held at the Wise County Courthouse.
A candlelight vigil will also be held in Fort Worth on Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. at the Cafe Republic at 8640 N Beach St.
