North Texas school districts plan ‘pink out’ on Monday to honor Athena Strand

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Over 25 North Texas school districts have announced that in honor of Athena Strand, the 7-year-old who was abducted and murdered by a deliveryman last week, students and staff will be asked to wear pink on Monday.

So far, the school districts who have announced they will “pink out for Athena” are:

Alvord ISD

Argyle ISD

Brock ISD

Buena Vista ISD

Castleberry ISD

Chico ISD

Community ISD

Decatur ISD

Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD

Gainesville ISD

Garner ISD

Greenville ISD

Godley ISD

HEB ISD

Keller ISD

Kennedale ISD

Lake Worth ISD

Lindale ISD

Millsap ISD

Northwest ISD

Paradise ISD

Peaster ISD ·

Poolville ISD

Quinlan ISD ·

Springtown ISD

Stephenville ISD

Sweeny ISD

Weatherford ISD

Winnsboro ISD

Comanche Elementary, which Athena attended in Oklahoma, also asked students to wear pink on Monday.

Wise County Judge J.D. Clark wrote on Facebook on Saturday afternoon that pink was Athena’s favorite color and called on the rest of the county to wear pink Monday. He also announced that at 6:30 p.m., a prayer vigil will be held at the Wise County Courthouse.

A candlelight vigil will also be held in Fort Worth on Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. at the Cafe Republic at 8640 N Beach St.

