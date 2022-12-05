Police in Copperas Cove investigating deadly motorcycle wreck

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Police are investigating a deadly traffic collision that claimed the life of 50-year-old James Michael Sims on Sunday, Dec. 4, in the 300 block of Summers Road.

The single-vehicle wreck was reported at about 6:30 p.m.

Police and firefighters who arrived at the scene found Sims suffering from life threatening injuries after he was involved in a motorcycle collision.

Paramedics performed life saving measures but James succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead by Coryell County Justice of the Peace F.W. “Bill” Price.

A witness on scene reported Sims was traveling north in the southbound lane toward her vehicle, causing her to swerve into the center lane to avoid a collision, police said.

The witness further told police Sims’ motorcycle quickly veered toward the west side of the roadway, where he lost control of the motorcycle and appeared to have struck a utility pole.

The deadly wreck remains under investigation.

