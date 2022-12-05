Trick or Treat! Typical Halloween weather returns...

You may already feel the Christmas spirit and have dreams of sugar plum fairies, but the weather this week is cackling like a witch! For the next four days, our high temperatures are expected to remain in the mid-to-upper 70s with morning lows staying ABOVE our average afternoon high. Yikes! Today’s is the transition day from the cooler weather this past weekend into the warmth and humidity we’re set to see. Morning temperatures in the mid-to-upper 50s (with a few stray low 60s) will be joined by overcast skies and developing fog. The foggiest conditions will be from around Copperas Cove to Gatesville and Meridian eastward. Visibility likely hovers between a mile and as much as three miles, however some spots could see locally dense fog dropping visibility below a mile at times. Despite what’s going to be another mostly cloudy day, gusty south winds, as high as 30 MPH, will boost temperatures into the mid-to-upper 70s! A stray shower is possible east of I-35 today but most should remain dry.

We’ll likely stay mostly dry Tuesday as well. Despite another cloudy day, the persistent south winds and the humidity that’s stuck in place will keep highs both on Tuesday and Wednesday in the mid-to-upper 70s with morning lows likely starting out in the mid-60s! A stray shower or some patchy fog will remain possible every morning through Thursday, but the reduced visibility likely backs off in the morning starting tomorrow. Rain should stay away Tuesday but we’ll have a late afternoon, evening, and overnight shower chance near about 20%. Rain chances climb to 30% Wednesday as a bit more scattered rain moves through, but the bulk of the mid-week rain should stay well to our north. Slightly higher rain chances, near 40%, return on Thursday as a cold front slides through the area. Most of the rain likely stays to our north, but we could see a quarter-inch to half-inch of rain as the front slides through.

Thursday’s cold front should swing through clean early Friday, dropping rain chances to only 20%, but temperatures won’t take a nose-dive. Friday’s high likely remains in the mid-to-upper 60s! The forecast beyond Friday depends on where Friday’s front ends up stalling out. We’re thinking the front will settle to our south and drop those highs into the 60s Friday, but highs could actually stay in the 70s Friday should the front stall closer to our area. Saturday and Sunday should feature some scattered rain, especially on Saturday, as moisture moves back in. Another cold front could swing through Sunday and help to drop temperatures next week. Again, there’s a LOT of uncertainty in the forecast after Friday, but the overall trend is for an above average weekend of weather with cooler than normal temperatures returning at some point next week.

