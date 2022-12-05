Waco man accused in sexual assault of woman who claimed she was drugged while camping at local lake

McLennan County Sheriff’s Office investigators arrested W.B. McKinney, 43, on a second-degree felony sexual assault warrant(Obtained by KWTX)
By Tommy Witherspoon
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man remains jailed in the alleged sexual assault of a woman who told authorities she thinks she was drugged.

McLennan County Sheriff’s Office investigators arrested W.B. McKinney, 43, on a second-degree felony sexual assault warrant after a 34-year-old woman reported she was sexually assaulted July 24 while camping at a local lake.

The woman reported she was camping with friends “and she felt she had been drugged and the sex was not consensual,” according to an arrest complaint filed against McKinney.

The woman picked McKinney from a photo array on Sept. 9 as the suspect in the assault, the complaint states.

A witness present at the campsite told sheriff’s investigators that he saw McKinney get out of a hammock where the alleged victim was lying.

“The witness also stated the victim was not aware of what had occurred between herself and McKinney,” the complaint alleges.

McKinney remains jailed under $15,000 bail.

